Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder spent four seasons with Wasps in their High Wycombe days from 2006 to 2010

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Weakened Wasps make seven changes from last Saturday's defeat at Gloucester.

England trio Jack Willis, Dan Robson and Joe Launchbury and Wales lock Will Rowlands all remain on Autumn Nations Cup duty but Matteo Minozzi is on the bench after being released by Italy.

Newcastle Falcons are unchanged as they look to maintain their fine start.

The opening 19-12 victory at Bath and last weekend's 15-13 home win over Sale made them the first promoted team since 2005 to win their opening two fixtures.

The only two changes made by last season's promoted Championship winners are both on the bench.

There is a potential debut for their September signing Louis Schreuder, the once-capped South Africa scrum-half, while centre George Wacokecoke is fit to return.

Paolo Odogwu's recall at outside centre for Wasps is his reward for his two late tries off the bench at Gloucester, while Jacob Umaga's return, after missing the Gloucester game through injury, allows the ageless Jimmy Gopperth to switch back from fly-half to inside centre against one of his former clubs.

Levi Douglas makes his first start in the second row, while Alfie Barbeary returns from his England training squad call-up in the number eight shirt.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett:

"Injuries aren't great for any team, but our current injuries are giving a great opportunity to some of our younger players.

"I like to think it will open up an opportunity to get a younger player in quicker and help to speed up his progression.

"You have to applaud the energy Newcastle have brought in both games they have played so far. We can't allow them to have more enthusiasm than us.

"Otherwise, as other teams have already found out, you will be on the receiving end of a bad result with the quality they've got."

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder:

"Wasps were probably one disputed penalty try call away from being Premiership champions. Lee Blackett has done a brilliant job. They created a huge momentum during the restart.

"So we know it's going to be tough down there. They're a very good side and play a great brand of rugby from a spectator point of view.

"Having snuck under the radar for the first two weeks we know we're not the surprise package any more. People write us off every year. It's nothing new. It's just part of being at Newcastle Falcons.

"We're up in the North East and we have to do certain things differently for all manner of reasons. But there'll be some guys within the group who enjoy that underdog tag."

Wasps: Sopoaga; Kibirige, Odogwu, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Wolstenholme; McIntyre, Taylor, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Gaskell, Morris, Young (capt), Barbeary.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Brookes, Cardall, T Willis, Porter, Le Bourgeois, Minozzi.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Burrell, Flood, Stevenson; Connon, Young (capt); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Collett, Graham.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Basham, Schreuder, Hodgson, Wacokecoke.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).