Alapati Leiua came off the bench as Bristol beat Worcester 30-13 last Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 4 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Bristol make five changes from their win over Worcester, with England lock Dave Attwood making his first start of the season following a leg injury.

Front row pair Jake Woolmore and Max Lahiff start, while winger Alapati Leiua and scrum-half Andy Uren also come into the Bears side.

Northampton make three changes as they seek their first win of the campaign.

Centre Rory Hutchinson, scrum-half Henry Taylor and prop Owen Franks are named in the starting XV.

Wing Tom Collins is set to make his 100th appearance for Saints, while Taqele Naiyaravoro is included in a match-day squad for the first time this season.

Bristol Bears: Purdy; Adeolokun, O'Conor, S Piutau (capt), Leiua; Bedlow, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Lahiff, Attwood, Joyce, Heenan, D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Afoa, Holmes, Eadie, Randall, Eden, Fricker.

Northampton Saints: Tuala; Proctor, Francis, Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (co-capt), Marshall, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Wood.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Painter, Coles, Adendorff, Mitchell, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).