Gosper is a former Australia Under-21 international who spent a decade playing club rugby in France

World Rugby chief Brett Gosper is to move to American Football's NFL to lead the organisation's European operation.

Gosper, 61, spent almost nine years in charge of World Rugby's operations, overseeing successful Rugby World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

He will now lead the NFL's attempts to expand into Europe.

"I am incredibly excited to be helping the most valuable and watched sports league in the US win even more hearts in Europe and the UK," said Gosper.

Before the effects of the pandemic caused this year's fixtures to be moved back to the United States, the NFL had staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007.

The league signed a 10-year deal with Premier League side Tottenham to stage matches at the club's new stadium in 2015.