Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips says financial assistance is now a requirement rather than a desire for the governing body.

Phillips says the WRU remain in "positive" conversations with the Welsh Government about future financial assistance.

No deal has yet to be agreed between the two organisations.

"We have impressed upon our First Minister the importance of Welsh rugby to our nation," said Phillips.

"We have been explicit about the potentially devastating repercussion a continued shortfall in funding for our game will create."

The UK government's package last week saw £135m pledged to rugby union in England as part of the £300m winter survival package.

Provisionally the Rugby Football Union - which governs the sport in England - is set to receive £44m, Premiership Rugby clubs are expected to get £59m, Championship clubs £9m and community clubs £23m.

The WRU has so far negotiated a £20m loan from NatWest Bank to help the four professional regions survive over the next 12 months with the money having to be paid back by Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Ospreys and Dragons over five years.

The WRU posted a £5.3m loss for the last financial year. Phillips has suggested the WRU could lose £35m of revenue if the 2021 Six Nations joined the home autumn programme in being played behind closed doors.

"When Sports Minister Nigel Huddlestone announced a package of rescue funding measures over a week ago, he recognised the importance of rugby to society in England which left English rugby in a significantly better state than it had been moments before," said Phillips.

"I've highlighted rugby in Wales plays a bigger role in Welsh society than it does in England; it is the heartbeat of our communities.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant measures to control it have hit Welsh rugby hard.

"That is not only measured financially but more importantly on a societal basis where we are social animals within rugby and very much enjoy each other's company; there are also endless wellbeing concerns including mental health to consider.

"We have looked to ourselves and done all that we can to ensure the survival of our member clubs and our professional game to date, but we have reached the point where external help is no longer a want, but a requirement.

"We are looking for parity, on a fair and proportionate basis, with what has been provided to English rugby.

"Our clubs, our national teams, our regions, our community programmes - are all part of our DNA and all aspects of the game are under enormous stress. Sport is about parity, starting on a level playing field, therefore we don't believe Welsh rugby should be disadvantaged compared to our near neighbours.

"We are happy with negotiations so far and we are confident our voice is being heard and that our call for help, on behalf of the whole of Welsh rugby will be heard in earnest."

The Principality Stadium, Cardiff, was transformed into a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients

The Principality Stadium acted as a field hospital for the first wave of coronavirus and has now been returned to the WRU.

"We have endeavoured, in all that we have done during this pandemic, to take responsibility and help shoulder the burden for fighting it wherever possible," said Phillips

"Whether that be making our collective facilities available to our NHS to local club players delivering food parcels within their communities.

"We understand and empathise with the challenges faced by Welsh Government, who have many hungry mouths to feed as they guide us all to safety and, hopefully, a return to some semblance of normality once a vaccine arrives.

"But we have not let this stop us from making the case for Welsh rugby to Welsh Government as we strive to ensure we are able to count as many clubs out of this pandemic as we were able to boast at the start and that our professional game survives intact in a competitive fashion, ready to rise again once this is all over.

"Not to act now would be unforgiveable and unthinkable for anyone Welsh."