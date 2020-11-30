Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty joined Dragons from Gloucester ahead of the 2018-19 season

Dragons back-rower Ross Moriarty has had ankle surgery after being injured while training with Wales.

Moriarty was released from Wales' Autumn Nations Cup squad after struggling to overcome an ankle problem

The 26-year-old, who has won 44 caps for Wales, had played no part in the competition.

"All has gone well with op and road to recovery begins," Moriarty said in a post on his Instagram account.

Dragons have not given a timescale as to when the former Gloucester player will return to action.