At 6ft 10in, Jean-Pierre du Preez is the tallest player ever to be registered in Super Rugby

Sale Sharks have signed South African second-rower Jean-Pierre du Preez on a two-year deal from Pro14 side Cheetahs.

The 26-year-old will be available for Sale following the completion of his mandatory isolation period after travelling to the UK from South Africa.

Du Preez started his career with the Golden Lions before making his Super Rugby debut with the Lions in 2015.

"JP comes with great pedigree and is a huge lad with a good skillset," director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

"We were hit pretty hard with injuries in the second row towards the back end of last season.

"With Lood de Jager and Josh Beaumont still out it was imperative we found the right person to come in and ease the load in that area."

Following his move to Cheetahs in 2018, Du Preez made 26 appearances for the club prior to joining Sale.

At 2.09 metres (6ft 10in), Jean-Pierre is the tallest player to ever be registered in Super Rugby.