Harlequins centre Lagi Tuima scored an impressive intercept try against Gloucester-Hartpury

Harlequins and Saracens continued their perfect start to the Premier 15s season, with both claiming a sixth successive bonus-point win.

England forward Poppy Cleall - back after two wins against France - scored twice as Saracens beat Bristol 36-10.

Harlequins came out on top in a physical battle at Gloucester-Hartpury, with an intercept try from Red Roses centre Lagi Tuima the stand-out score in their 22-5 win.

Loughborough are third in the table.

Lightning condemned DMP Durham Sharks to another bruising defeat, winning 57-3.

Durham remain bottom of the table and now have a points difference of -412 after six games.

Wasps kept the pressure on Loughborough with a 24-14 victory against Exeter at Sandy Park.

Ellie Kildunne, who impressed on her return to England duty this autumn, continued to catch eyes for her club as she chased her own kick to score and put Wasps out of reach in the 60th minute.

Sale - who joined the league at the start of this season - claimed their first Premier 15s win as they beat Worcester 11-0.

England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean's cross-field kick was picked up by Alex Wallace for the Sharks' only try, before six more points from Daley-Mclean's boot sealed victory.