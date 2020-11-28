Georgia are in Autumn Nations Cup Group One alongside England, Wales and Ireland

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday 29 November

As has been the case for all teams, the Autumn Nations Cup has been about far more than results for Georgia.

Defeats by England and Wales reinforced what was already known about Georgia; that they are some way off the level of established tier one nations.

To expect anything else at this point would be unfair.

For the Lelos, this tournament was about exposure. Georgia, unlike their Group A rivals, do not play regularly against the world's top teams.

"Right from the outset, we've said very clearly it isn't about the result each weekend," said David Humphreys, the former Ireland fly-half working as a high performance consultant with Georgia for the duration of the autumn campaign, which began with a heavy warm-up loss to Scotland.

"What there has to be is a clear progression from the Scottish game, where almost every aspect of the game wasn't at the level it should've been.

"This has been about every time we play making sure we're better prepared, we're better organised and that we give the players the best chance they have to perform well and show the potential that is in Georgian rugby."

Georgia's final Group A outing will see them take on Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, where the goal is to demonstrate a level of attacking ability and put points on the board, something they were unable to do in either of their opening fixtures.

Georgia have met three tier one nations this autumn, starting with a warm-up defeat by Scotland

Last year, Georgia moved above Italy in the world rankings, prompting renewed debate around the introduction of promotion and relegation into the Six Nations, though the idea was swiftly dismissed by tournament authorities.

It is a stance that leaves Georgia in a tricky spot in terms of their development. They are dominant in the annual Rugby Europe Championship, in which they have not lost a game since 2017.

"When you look at Georgia, the challenge that they face is that when they play in the Rugby Europe Championship every year, they win very very easily. Yet when they step up against tier-one nations… the gap is still huge," said Humphreys.

"Georgia are a very proud rugby nation. A lot of the foundations are in place for them to become a very very good team. They've got a very good academy system, fantastic training facilities, they're well supported by government.

"The difficulty for them is finding the level of performance year on year, regular competition which would allow them to prepare for the Six Nations."

Humphreys and former team-mate Neil Doak, who is working as Georgia's backs and attack coach, believe the nation are not yet ready to enter the Six Nations, even if the opportunity was on the table.

The goal, says Humphreys, is to one day compete in the Six Nations, not just participate. Doing that at the moment is not possible while their exposure to tier-one nations remains fleeting.

"I don't think that they believe they're ready for it just yet, but it's being involved in competitions like this," Humphreys said.

"Giving the players the experience, giving the administrators a very clear view that there is still a gap in terms of the level of performance, where they are and where they need to be to get into the Six Nations."