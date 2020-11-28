Eddie Jones: England 'lacked precision' in Wales win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments23

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones' England secured the Six Nations earlier this autumn after a final round of matches delayed by the coronavirus outbreak

Coach Eddie Jones says his England side lacked precision despite beating Wales 24-13 on Saturday to book their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

England's win featured tries for Mako Vunipola and Henry Slade and they will play France or Scotland in the showpiece next Sunday at Twickenham.

"We weren't as precise as we would have liked out wide," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are showing signs of where we want to go."

Jones said that improved levels of fitness and physicality in the game had forced teams to kick for territory rather than beat defences with speed, strength and ball in hand.

Saturday's contest in Llanelli featured 29 kicks from hand as both teams probed for space in backfield and pressurised the opposition back three under the high ball.

Pool A
Ireland meet Georgia in Pool A's final match on Sunday

"It is the way rugby is at the moment," Jones added. "The size of the pitch hasn't changed. You have 15 players now who are all athletically superior to what they were 12 months ago, so space is hard to find.

"Sometimes you want to go round, sometimes you want to go through and sometimes over the top. At the moment, over the top is the way to do it."

'If you don't like set-pieces, go and watch league'

Sam Underhill
Sam Underhilll won man of the match after a performance that featured a 59m gain from eight carries, as well as his trademark defensive work

England flanker Sam Underhill, who played two seasons of club rugby at Ospreys before moving to Bath, said he knew that Wales would provide stiff opposition, despite Wayne Pivac's side only ending a run of six straight defeats last weekend against Georgia.

"We were expecting a proper challenge down here and it was," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We can be pretty happy with our performance. Wales are still a quality team. They have got good ball-carriers and serious pace on the outside."

He also defended England's approach of building their game on a strong set-piece and defence.

England won all 11 of their own line-outs and forced Wales into conceding five penalties at the scrum.

"I wouldn't say it [the style] is boring. If you don't like scrums and line-outs, go and watch rugby league," he added.

"The quality of the set-piece now compared to 10 years ago is the difference. The quality of rugby in general is going up and the more that goes up, the smaller the margin for error."

FA Cup banner
  • Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.
FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Not sure if it was lacking precision or more lacking ambition ?

    65% possession in the first half and a 4 point lead .... almost as if they didn’t know what to do with it as so much of their game is based on kicking.

  • Win is a win. Jones is right, England were sloppy in places today but they beat a pretty mediocre Welsh team who were playing some of their best rugby since Gatland left. Nothing too much to worry about.

  • And willed it it's free weights and roids.

  • From it's deathbed League has cursed Union.

  • Don't think England will be too happy with that win against a Welash team missing so many first team starters, Jon Davies,Navidi, Tipuric, Moriarty, Ken Owens, Liam Williams to name a few .....

  • Without fans it's a bit of tough watch...

  • I love the fact Eddie never comes over as a smug arrogant know it all. He never acts like the ‘small man’ he is. What a guy.

  • Not just unexciting rugby but dreadful coverage from Prime. Reminded me of the French camera work from 20 years ago. Sadly nothing to remind us of the French flare or Welsh wizardry from 20 or 30 years ago. England - very strong up front but lacking imagination. Why does the petulant England captain come across as so uninspiring?

    • baynham91 replied:
      20 years ago Wales were regularly losing very badly to teams. Perhaps 50 years ago

  • What about only allowing kicks from within your own 22 ?

  • Some of the kicking poorly executed, never really under pressure. Will need to step up for France. Shame Robson only given 4 minutes

  • A very flat England performance. How much longer can Billy Vunipola keep Simmonds out?! He is a shadow of the player he used to be.

    • Society needs to reduce the amount of Gammon replied:
      And yet still preferable to Sam Simmons. Tells you all you need to know

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Phil replied:
      No wonder we're seen as being arrogant !

  • A good team playing badly beat a bad team playing well.

  • Dull tactics from both sides.. lots of kicking. But a win is a win!

  • The breakdown rules, which are intended to speed the game up, are full of unintended consequences. Players are frightened to go wide in case they get isolated and then jackeled (spelling ?). The safer option is to kick or keep driving into the middle where the support is. Rethink lawmakers ?

  • Well said Sam Underhill :-)

  • Boring rugby, kick kick kick.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured