Wales scrum-half Rhodri Williams will again captain the Dragons

Pro14: Benetton v Dragons Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Sun 29 Nov Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage : Live text updates and report on BBC Sport website; highlights on Scrum V on BBC 2 Wales 22:00 GMT on Monday, 30 Nov.

Dragons return to Pro14 action in Benetton after a four-week break because of coronavirus cases.

Three matches were postponed and the team's operations closed down for two weeks, after seven cases of the virus in November.

Most of the coaching team missed the previous game against Munster because one tested positive.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan has managed to keep the same starting side that last took the field against Munster.

Changes on the bench see a return for lock Joe Maksymiw, while wing Jared Rosser is also named among the replacements and will make his 50th appearance for the region if he features in Italy.

Before the Covid-19 struggles, Dragons have won one Pro14 game against Zebre this season, losing to the high-riding Irish trio of Leinster, Ulster and Munster.

While the Welsh team have Pro14 games to rearrange, winless opponents Benetton have also had two matches postponed and suffered a late 24-22 defeat to Ospreys in Swansea last weekend.

Benetton have not lost against the Dragons in the last five games.

"Benetton are a different side at home than they are away, but it is a period where both of us are challenged with players away on international duty," said Ryan.

"I would hope that this is a game, after playing three very tough fixtures against the Irish provinces, that we can show what we have learnt.

"We did that well against Zebre and we were disappointed not to kick on.

"This is a game that we would want to be much more competitive and really be able to exert some pressure rather than being under it, which we probably have been for large parts of the other games."

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Angelo Esposito, Joaquin Riera, Tommaso Benvenuti, Leonardo Sarto; Ian Keatley, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Cherif Traoré, Hame Faiva, Tiziano Pasquali, Matteo Canali, Federico Ruzza, Alberto Sgarbi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Riccardo Favretto.

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Thomas Gallo, Zac Nearchou, Davide Ruggeri, Marco Barbini, Callum Braley, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Petrozzi.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Owen Jenkins, Adam Warren, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Conor Maguire, Aaron Jarvis, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Manuel Bottino, Clara Munarini (both FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)