Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scottish Rugby have submitted a plan to government to slowly increase crowds at Murrayfield next year

Scottish Rugby has submitted a proposal to have 5,000 fans at Murrayfield for Edinburgh's meeting with Glasgow on January 2, with plans for the number to rise to 25,000 for the Six Nations.

In between, the organisation wants the Scottish government to allow up to 10,000 fans for a club game.

No submissions have been made about Glasgow fans returning to Scotstoun due to higher rates of Covid-19.

The union has forecasted potential losses of £18m by May.

"We believe we are ready as soon as the government allows to welcome spectators back to our venues," Scottish Rugby said in a statement. external-link

Murrayfield hosted 700 fans for a Pro14 between Glasgow and Edinburgh in August as part of a pilot event.