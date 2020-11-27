Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kieran Treadwell has been capped three times by Ireland

Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell has been given a three-week ban for a high tackle on prop Javan Sebastian during Ulster's 26-24 Pro14 win over Scarlets.

Treadwell received a yellow card in the 16th minute of Sunday's game in Belfast and was later cited for the offence.

The Judicial Officer at Friday's hearing found that Treadwell's tackle should have warranted a red card.

The incident was deemed a mid-range offence which carries a six-week ban but this was reduced to three.

Mitigating factors in reducing the period of the suspension were "a previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions, co-operation and remorse shown".

The three-week ban rules Treadwell out of action until midnight on 19 December, thereby making him unavailable for selection for Monday's Pro14 game against Edinburgh, plus the Irish province's first two European Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Gloucester.

The player has a right of appeal.