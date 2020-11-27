Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs earned his 100th England cap against Italy at the end of October

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs says "form goes out the window" whenever England play Wales as the two sides prepare to meet in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

England are favourites to win in Llanelli after a dominant victory against Ireland last weekend.

Wales have won two of their last eight Tests under new coach Wayne Pivac but the Lions half-back, 31, says their modest form will be irrelevant.

"Any fixture against Wales is a special one," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It means a huge amount to us as it does to them. Traditionally when you play Wales, form goes out the window.

"It's a one-off game. It's a game you are easily motivated for."

If England win on Saturday they will finish top of Group A and meet the winner of the other group - most likely France - for the title on 6 December.

That match will take place in front of 2,000 fans at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

Although Youngs' family will not be able to attend because they live in 'tier three' areas under the government's new coronavirus restrictions, the Leicester player says he is "excited to play in front of a crowd".

"I can't tell you how loud those 2,000 fans will feel, even in Twickenham," he added. "It is a great step in the right direction."

'A chance for Wales to turn their season around' - Joseph

Wales had lost six matches in a row before ending the streak with an unconvincing victory against Georgia last weekend.

They have won their last two home games against England, but this time welcome their opponents without the backing of a passionate Welsh crowd.

However England back Jonathan Joseph believes Wales will arguably be more motivated than ever to claim victory against their rivals.

"People are getting into them a bit," said the Bath centre, who is on the wing on Saturday. "They will look at this challenge as a chance to turn their season around.

"We know we have a huge battle on our hands."