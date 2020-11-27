Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Conor Fitzgerald replaces Ireland fly-half Jack Carty in the Connacht backline

Pro14: Connacht v Ospreys Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht have made four changes from last weekend's win over Zebre for Saturday's Pro14 game against Ospreys.

Peter O'Sullivan and Conor Fitzgerald are named at wing and fly-half with Tom Farrell and Jack Carty dropping out as Sam Arnold switches to centre.

Conor Oliver and first-time skipper Paul Boyle replace Sean Masterson and Jarrad Butler in the pack.

Ospreys make three changes from the win over Benetton as forwards Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia and Olly Cracknell start.

Cracknell replaces suspended number eight Gareth Evans who was handed a three-week ban following his red card in Italy.

Jones and Fia are drafted into the front row in place of Gareth Thomas and Tom Botha who are named in the replacements.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth names an unchanged backline as George North remains at wing.

Connacht are also without a suspended player after New Zealand-born back row Abraham Papali'i was handed a five-week ban following his sending off against Zebre.

Papali'i had come on as a replacement shortly before being shown the red card, with referee Dan Jones ruling that he had "led with his head forward" in a challenge on Tommaso Boni.

The Connacht player was given a six-week ban with the final week suspended because of his co-operation during the hearing.

Saturday's opponents in Galway both occupy third place in their respective Pro14 conferences.

Ospreys sit third in Conference A after winning three of their opening seven games as Leinster and Ulster have stretched some distance ahead following seven opening wins.

Connacht have won three of their opening five games to lie third in Conference B although they have games in hand on leaders Munster and Scarlets.

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, C Reilly; D Buckley, S Delahunt, J Aungier; E Masterson, G Thornbury; S O'Brien, C Oliver, P Boyle (capt).

Replacements: J Murphy, P McAllister, D Robertson-McCoy, C Prendergast, J Butler, S Kerins, S O'Brien

Ospreys: M Protheroe; G North, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, L Morgan; Myler, R Morgan-Williams; R Jones, I Phillips, M Fia; A Beard, R Davies; W Griffiths, D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell.

Replacements: D Lake, G Thomas, T Botha, L Ashley, S Cross, S Venter, J Thomas, S Williams.