Gareth Evans joined Ospreys from Gloucester in 2019

Ospreys back-row forward Gareth Evans has been handed a three-week ban for his red card for a dangerous ruck clearout against Benetton.

Evans was sent off in the second half of a 24-22 victory at St Helen's.

His dismissal came after referee Andrew Brace was shown footage of a challenge on Cherif Traore.

Evans, 29, accepted his actions were reckless and the incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

The Pro14 disciplinary hearing said they reduced the ban to three weeks because of the player's previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions, co-operation and the remorse shown.

Evans will miss Ospreys' Pro14 game away to Connacht this weekend and a European Challenge Cup tie at home against Castres on Saturday, 12 December.