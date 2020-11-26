Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have played two Autumn Nations Cup games at an empty Twickenham during November

Autumn Nations Cup: England v TBC Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Twickenham will host 2,000 fans for England's final Autumn Nations Cup match on 6 December, with 400 seats gifted to NHS workers, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

Six hundred tickets will be given to players' families, local rugby clubs and sponsors, while 1,000 will be sold.

New coronavirus restrictions mean sports events in London, a tier two area, can host up to 2,000 fans.

"We are delighted," RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

"This is an opportunity for us to operate a socially distanced event as a small step forward in our plans for the return of fans to stadia.

"The team will be thrilled to have fans supporting them in person."

If England beat Wales on Saturday, December's match at Twickenham will decide the overall Autumn Nations Cup champions.

France will also reach the final if they claim victory against Italy on Saturday.

With fans absent from Twickenham since March, the RFU warned in October that it could take up to five years to recover financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.