Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Date: Monday, 30 November Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Venue: Murrayfield Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Bill Johnston is well qualified to assess the respective strengths of Ulster's scrum-halves John Cooney and Alby Mathewson, having played with both in recent weeks.

Johnston started consecutive games in the Pro14 wins over Zebre and Scarlets and says the two number nines are "exciting" but with contrasting styles.

"With John you need to be on your toes. He can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

"Alby is a bit more pragmatic. He likes to deliver the gameplan," he said.

John Cooney and Alby Mathewson offer strong scrum-half options for coach Dan McFarland

"John has that really strong kicking game that we like to fall back on, he takes care of that, particularly in our own half.

"He also has that 'x' factor in that he pops up maybe where he shouldn't, whether it's in defence or making breaks around the ruck or one of those moments of magic we all know he's capable of," continued Johnston.

"Alby has that speed and tenacity that are world class really. From playing with the lads I probably know what's coming more from Alby - I know he's going to go through with the plan and be incredible with that.

"They're both exciting players to play with but most importantly they carry out their job and get me the ball and deliver it well."

'Pushing ourselves to higher standards'

Tipperary native Johnston joined Ulster in the summer of 2019 and was pleased to be given the nod to start successive games while fellow number 10 Billy Burns was on Ireland duty.

The 23-year-old emphasises that the squad as a whole are constantly trying to raise their standards with a target of picking up silverware.

"As we aim to be a successful club the standards we want to push ourselves to are higher than the opposition we play at certain times and in certain circumstances.

"We just want to push ourselves to that next level and being hard on ourselves is where it starts.

"Getting the chance to start doesn't come round too often with the talent that's here and I was thrilled to carry on the momentum we had against Zebre,

"Scarlets were on their game and we weren't on it 100% but that is pro rugby. You are going to find yourself in these battles - gone are the days where you get easy wins."

'A huge opportunity'

The ex-Munster player adds that the chance to extend Ulster's winning start to the season to eight matches against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Monday night represents "a huge opportunity".

"Without the international guys we've had to fill their boots a bit and to go eight games unbeaten would say a lot about the strength of this squad.

"Edinburgh are a tough team and they will be out to get us given the nature of our win in the semi-final in September.

"Our focus is just to win the game and not look too far forward. We will try to deliver the plan the coaches have put in place and that would put us in a great position."

'I have a lot more strings to my bow'

Johnston believes his game has progressed under the tutelage of head coach Dan McFarland and his coaching team in recent seasons.

"I've a lot more strings to my bow now. The way I learned to play at Munster was maybe a bit one-dimensional but at Ulster I'm a lot more of a running threat and my passing game has improved significantly.

"I'm more rounded and more experienced and more comfortable.

"I really enjoy the prospect of playing big games and starting and taking on all that responsibility. That's a sign in itself of how far I have come."