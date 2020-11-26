Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Parc y Scarlets is the home of the Welsh region

Scarlets' Pro14 home game against Leinster on Sunday has been postponed because the Welsh region has coronavirus cases in the camp.

The game is the latest to be called off because of Covid-19, but the first this season for Scarlets and Leinster.

Scarlets travelled back from Ulster last weekend after losing 26-24 in Belfast.

Ulster players have been tested and will receive their results in the next 24 hours.

Scarlets have a week off after the Leinster match, but are due to travel to face Bath in the Heineken Champions Cup match on 12 December.

Scarlets have more than a team full of players away on international duty who could come back into the regional camp ahead of the opening European encounter.

Wales host England on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets and they stage another international game at the Llanelli ground on 5 December.

A Pro14 statement read: "The game was due to take place on Sunday, November 29 in Llanelli, however, a small number of Scarlets players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and others identified as close contacts are now isolating.

"Having considered all of the available evidence, the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"Ulster Rugby, who played against Scarlets on Sunday, carried out routine squad testing today and will receive their results in the next 24 hours.

"Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game."