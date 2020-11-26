Coetzee has scored eight tries in six Pro14 games this season

Jake White, Director of Rugby at South African Super Rugby franchise the Bulls, has expressed an interest in bringing Ulster's highly-rated back row Marcell Coetzee to Pretoria upon the conclusion of his contract.

Coetzee, 29, is contracted to the province until 2022 and has established himself as one of the most destructive players in the Pro14.

Ulster have declined to comment on the speculation, after White said he was talking to the Springbok "as often as I can".

"Of course we'd talk about someone who we think is coming out of contract at a certain time," he said.

"Legally you are not allowed to start interacting when they've got contracts, so we're not necessarily talking to him, but talking about him to our board members and CEO Edgar Rathbone," he said.

"The reality is that guys have contracts and we're busy trying to build a team and we're in a fortunate situation in that we have shareholders who are visionary and want to do well.

"Making sure long term we can create a really good, special team, like Liverpool and Man United, Barcelona and Juventus, but in Pretoria."

Coetzee joined Ulster in 2016 and after injury hampered his first few years at the province has become a vital component of Dan McFarland's side.

He is the current leading try-scorer in this season's competition, with eight in six appearances, including four against Zebre earlier this month.

Bulls are one of four South African based sides involved in talks about joining the Pro14, which could then become the Pro16.