Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half George Ford returns to the starting XV for England's Autumn Nations Cup match with Wales in Llanelli on Saturday.

Captain Owen Farrell switches to inside-centre with Henry Slade making up the midfield.

The starting forward pack is unchanged from the 18-7 victory against Ireland.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, flanker Jack Willis, and back Anthony Watson are named among the replacements for the Group A match.

England are unbeaten in the Autumn Nations Cup so far, with the win over Ireland following a 40-0 defeat of Georgia.

Victory against Wales would ensure England finish top of Group A, meaning they would compete for the title against the winner of Group B on 6 December.

France will emerge victorious in the other group if they beat Italy on Saturday.

England team to face Wales

England: Daly; Joseph, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Willis, Robson, Watson.

More to follow.