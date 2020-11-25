Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Macleod leaves the pitch on crutches against Glasgow

Scarlets flanker Josh Macleod is back in training after a hamstring injury denied him the chance to impress in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup squad.

The uncapped player suffered in the injury as Scarlets lost in the Pro14 against Glasgow last month.

But the uncapped 24-year-old is not likely to be in contention as Scarlets host Leinster in the Pro14 on Sunday.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is also not expected to be fit after suffering recent head knocks.

Scarlets hope Patchell will return ahead of their European Champions Cup opener at Bath on 12 December.