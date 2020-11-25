Autumn Nations Cup: Ryan urges patience among Ireland fans after defeats
|Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Georgia
|Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 22 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website
Stand-in Ireland captain James Ryan says there is no reason to panic after recent defeats by France and England.
With Jonny Sexton injured the second-row will skipper the side again when they host Georgia in their final Autumn Nations Cup pool match on Sunday.
Ryan's first outing as captain resulted in an 18-7 defeat by England last week.
"If you look at the game, we gave England most of their points - I don't think we're very far away from a couple of the world's top teams," he said.
Ireland lost 35-27 in Paris last month in their final Six Nations match, dashing their hopes of the title.
Supporters were hoping for a revival under head coach Andy Farrell after a disappointing end to the successful tenure of Joe Schmidt.
Mixed fortunes
Saturday's defeat at Twickenham came after a 32-9 win against Wales in Dublin in their tournament opener.
Ryan, who has been considered a potential long-term captain since skippering the U20 side to the 2016 World championship final, believes Ireland have been their own worst enemy.
"I do not know if I can put a percentage on the difference between where we are and England and France are at the moment," he added.
"We are a relatively inexperienced side compared to those guys in the England side who have been together for a long time on the whole.
"I thought the lads fronted up defensively and kept working hard for each other and our physicality was impressive.
"We can take a lot from that and just be a bit smarter in our next match - make sure in our next two games we finish on a high note and take that into the Six Nations.
"We need to fix the set piece, which is so important at this level. A bit more variety in our play at times would be good and that we are calmer when we get into the 22 and see the bigger picture."