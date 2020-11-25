Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh's Jaco van der Walt qualifies for Scotland on the residency rule

South Africa-born Jaco van der Walt is in line for a Scotland debut in their final Autumn Nations Cup tie.

The 26-year-old fly-half, who joined Edinburgh three years ago, is now eligible on residency rules and is the only addition to the squad beaten 22-15 by France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Van der Walt bolsters a position weakened by injuries to Finn Russell and Adam Hastings.

Scotland play their last game on finals weekend, 5-6 December.

They can only progress to the final from Pool B if Italy produce a shock win over France in Paris on Saturday. Otherwise, Townsend's men will face the Pool A runners-up in the tournament's third-place play-off.

The Scots will be idle this weekend when the groups conclude, and are set to be awarded a bonus-point win after their game against Fiji was cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific Islanders' squad.