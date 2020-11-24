Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Hooker Ronan Kelleher struggled to find his line-out jumpers on a number of occasions in Saturday's 18-7 defeat by England

Forwards coach Simon Easterby insists there is no "doom and gloom" surrounding Ireland's line-out despite the set-piece's malfunctions in Saturday's resounding loss to England.

Young hooker Ronan Kelleher struggled to find his jumpers although it wasn't the only concern in the 18-7 defeat.

"We're on a bit of a journey with this line-out group," said Easterby.

"We've got a couple of inexperienced younger guys who we feel are learning every week and growing in their roles.

"It takes time to build combinations and get those things right. There's definitely a couple of fixes that we need to make, and alterations. But it's certainly not doom and gloom."

Easterby says Farrell has faith in players

The Ireland forwards coach hinted that coach Andy Farrell will continue to keep faith with Kelleher, 22, and other youngsters who have been drafted into the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup.

"We're really confident with the guys we selected and the guys that took the pitch on the weekend. There was a bit of inaccuracy and hopefully we will learn from that.

"Part of it is strategy, part of it is decision-making in the moment, part of it is execution of some individuals and also as a unit.

"I am certainly not concerned that the confidence would be eroded on the back of the performance on the weekend."

Uncapped Ulster loosehead prop Eric O'Sullivan has been added to the Ireland squad as cover for Sunday's game against Georgia

O'Sullivan "doing really well at Ulster'

Ireland continue their Autumn Nations Cup campaign at home to Georgia on Sunday.

Uncapped Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan has been added to Farrell's squad for the game in Dublin, replacing Ed Byrne, who picked up a calf issue in London with captain Johnny Sexton (hamstring) and centre Robbie Henshaw (groin) set to miss out again as they continue their recovery from the injuries that ruled them out of the England game.

Easterby says 24-year-old O'Sullivan has earned his opportunity at international level.

"It's obviously a specialised position, so we need specialist cover and Eric has been been doing really well up in Ulster," Easterby said.

"We're really happy with his progress and it's a great opportunity for us to see him up close."

O'Sullivan's Ulster team-mate Rob Herring could be in contention to return to the starting hooker berth following Kelleher's difficulties at Twickenham.

Underdogs Georgia travel to the Aviva Stadium having failed to score a point in defeats to England and Wales.