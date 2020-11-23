Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ross Moriarty made his most recent Wales appearance in March as they lost to England at Twickenham in the 2020 Six Nations

Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live (second half only) and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Back-rower Ross Moriarty has been released from Wales' Autumn Nations Cup squad back to Dragons as he struggles to overcome an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has played no part in the competition after being injured in training.

Wales said Moriarty would play "no further part" this autumn.

Flanker Justin Tipuric suffered a head knock as they beat Georgia last weekend while Josh Navidi (concussion) has yet to feature in the tournament.

James Botham made his Wales debut in the back row against Georgia and James Davies replaced Tipuric while Aaron Wainwright started at number eight as Taulupe Faletau sat the game out because of injury.

Faletau is expected to be fit for consideration against England.

That game will determine Wales' Group a finishing position and who they meet from Group B on finals day a week later.