Ross Moriarty: Ankle injury forces back-rower out of Wales squad
|Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England
|Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
Back-rower Ross Moriarty has been released from Wales' Autumn Nations Cup squad back to Dragons as he struggles to overcome an ankle injury.
The 26-year-old has played no part in the competition after being injured in training.
Wales said Moriarty would play "no further part" this autumn.
Flanker Justin Tipuric suffered a head knock as they beat Georgia last weekend while Josh Navidi (concussion) has yet to feature in the tournament.
James Botham made his Wales debut in the back row against Georgia and James Davies replaced Tipuric while Aaron Wainwright started at number eight as Taulupe Faletau sat the game out because of injury.
Faletau is expected to be fit for consideration against England.
That game will determine Wales' Group a finishing position and who they meet from Group B on finals day a week later.