Kyle Sinckler left Harlequins for Bristol prior to the 2019-20 season restart in August

England prop Kyle Sinckler says he is returning to his best after admitting that he has been operating at just 20% since joining Bristol in the summer.

Sinckler put in 20 tackles in Saturday's 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup win over Ireland at Twickenham.

And he sees that as a defining display following his summer upheaval from boyhood club Harlequins to Bristol.

"I'm excited to get back some form. I appreciate everyone there that's been massively patient with me," he said.

"I haven't been at my best. I've been functioning at 20% of my best at Bristol.

"It's just been a big change. It's probably been hard for me more off the field.

"In the future I'll reap the benefits of what I've done. Before I never really understood, when players sign and they move clubs, why they've not hit form.

"I guess for me, my issues have been I had to move in the middle of lockdown and I haven't seen my mum since June. I haven't seen any family.

"Basically, we've been on our own little lockdown anyway because you can't go out - if you get coronavirus and bring it back to the team that's not going to be good."

'Test match rugby all about adapting'

Sinckler's powerful performance at Twickenham against the Irish helped Six Nations champions England to a seventh successive win.

They will now look to make that eight in a row when they face out-of-form Wales in Llanelli this Saturday.

Playing behind locked doors at Parc y Scarlets, away from their formidable Principality Stadium fortress, will further tilt the balance in England's favour.

Especially as the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam winners, badly affected by injuries, have won just two of their six eight games under Wayne Pivac since the departure a year ago of Warren Gatland and Shaun Edwards.

As well as his 35 appearances for England, Kyle Sinckler won three British & Irish Lions caps on the 2017 tour

Sinckler, 27, says England will adapt to "what's been thrown" at them.

"Each week you just have to adjust and adapt. That's what Test match rugby is about," he continued.

It would take defeat in Llanelli and a big Ireland win over Georgia to deny England top spot in Pool A in the Autumn Nations Cup.

They would then play the winner of Pool B - most likely France - to determine the champions on the first weekend in December.

'It's like starting again from zero'

That would delay Sinckler's likely first Premiership appearance of the season until Boxing Day - and a return to London to take on Harlequins at The Stoop.

"When I get back to Bristol, whenever that may be, I want to try and do the fans proud," Sinckler said.

"It's been a great lesson for me in terms of patience. I can only give thanks to Pat Lam and the coaches that have massively helped me.

"I've gone to Bristol and it's like starting again from zero. I've started from when I was at Quins.

"I'd been there since I was 12 years old with a lot of credit in the bank.

"Obviously at Bristol I want to get the ball and do my thing, but it's a whole different system. I have to be patient."