Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan has been drafted into the Ireland squad as cover for Sunday's game against Georgia.

The uncapped loosehead, 24, is called up because of fitness issues involving Ed Byrne and John Ryan.

A tight calf ruled Byrne out of Saturday's defeat by England while Ryan was unable to be used as a replacement because of another fitness problem.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw are continuing rehab programmes after missing the Twickenham defeat.

Dubliner O'Sullivan, who joined Ulster in 2018 after missing out on a place in the Leinster Academy, is earning his first call up to the Ireland squad.