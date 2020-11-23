Wales are miles behind England - ex-Wales captain Gwyn Jones

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments12

Gwyn Jones
Gwyn Jones was Wales captain when a spinal injury ended his career in 1997
Autumn Nations Cup: Group A - Wales v England
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live (second half only) and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are "miles behind" England as the teams prepare to meet in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli on Saturday, says former captain Gwyn Jones.

Under coach Wayne Pivac, Wales have won twice and lost six games, while in the same period England won the 2020 Six Nations and lost only once.

Jones said of the Group A match: "I would take competitive now. I think if we were able to put them under pressure or score a couple of tries, make them work hard for the win, I think we'd be more than happy with that."

The former Llanelli and Cardiff flanker said Pivac should follow predecessor Warren Gatland's example and pick unfancied players to suit his game-plan.

"Coaches have to be able to take players from regional rugby and take their strengths and attributes and apply them to their game-plan," Jones told Scrum V.

"And the obvious examples with Gatland was moving Jamie Roberts into midfield or picking Dan Lydiate a part of the back-row for the chop tackle; players who perhaps weren't necessarily on the forefront of your thought to play regional rugby, but certainly when it came to the Welsh shirt, they fitted the system and they worked brilliantly.

Autumn Nations Cup pool a
The winner of Pool A plays the winner of Pool B on 5 or 6 December to determine the Autumn Nations Cup champions

"Pivac has got to that with his style. Now they're not probably going to be the same players.

"They're going to be different players, but who can take his game-plan onto the field and execute and who are the players he feels can make a difference against England?

"And he hasn't answered that question yet. He's obviously hoping to do that."

Jones said Pivac and his assistants must ensure Wales' fundamentals are addressed on Saturday and named prop Wyn Jones, hooker Elliot Dee, lock Jake Ball and back-rower Aaron Wainwright as players he believes should face England.

"I think he's [Pivac] got to concentrate on basics at scrum and line-out because England are going to come at us very strongly there," he said.

While centre Jonathan Daves and flanker Justin Tipuric are in danger of missing the England game because of injury, Jones said they are not the type of players whose absences would have the most detrimental impact on Wales' efforts

"Those are wonderful players, any team would be stronger to have them, but they are not necessarily gain-line players and that's where we are really struggling at the moment."

Jones highlighted injured hooker Ken Owens and centre Hadleigh Parkes - now in Japan - as examples of the style of player Wales need.

He said: "The players we are really missing, I suspect, are Ken Owens, who is injured and more than perhaps we thought, somebody like Hadleigh Parkes, who was probably far more effective at gain-line presence than we gave him the credit for and that gives you a fulcrum on which to attack and we just haven't got that presence in midfield."

After watching Wales' attack struggle to regularly break through Georgia's defence in their 18-0 win on Saturday, Jones fears England will comfortably see off the hosts' threats.

He said: "We set the table well against Georgia. A few times we had a good structure across the field, but because we weren't able to penetrate or put their defence under pressure, they easily dealt with lots of our attacks and if Georgia can manage that on our phase play, you just wonder what England and their defence will do.

"We hope that the spirit and the calon (heart) will make it a tough game for them, but the reality is that the standard of the performances between us and them has been miles apart so far.

"You'd hope that the spirit and the rivalry would give us some motivation to make it close and tight and make it an emotional game where you feel we'd be a bit more competitive, but the reality of what we've seen so far is we are miles behind."

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Anyone else think he looks like he's on The Chase in that photo?

  • Wales will be riding a wave of momentum after their upset win over Georgia so anything could happen.

  • There were times in the past where you'd have England as favourites but a Welsh win didn't seem inconceivable, especially if they had the Cardiff crowd, so never felt like a huge upset. This feels very different, just don't see where we can get parity at the moment.
    Obviously it starts with selection, then we have to nail our own set piece. But even then I struggle to see how we keep in touch.

  • CLICK BAIT

    No one would be surprised if Eddie Jones said that.

    Followed by a wound up Wales side beating England at the weekend.

  • i am in the wholesale changes camp. i think he needs to decide how they want to play and pick accordingly. they have some young talent and they can only get experience by playing so i think he needs to take risks in this tournament. i think it would pay dividends in the future.

  • Good comments from Gwyn, Pivac plays attacking rufby so its time for biggar and 1/2P to go Liam has to be 15, patchell or of the like at 10. Most important is ball winning 7 i know we have some injuries and tips is a great player but not a turnover specialist so lots of penalties given away at the breakdown and we cant slow opposition ball down. i would rather see use lose building for the future

    • flex replied:
      Tips has to start if fit! Hopefully Navidi is in the mix but he's not played for a while.

  • He always talks sense.

  • The same Dr. Gwyn who was a big critic of Warren Gatland and was banging the drum for Pivac and now he's got his wish and we are still in transition.

  • Of course we are. England have had the same coach and player group for around 5 years, Pivac has been there around 5 months (bit longer than that I know!)
    I don't agree with all his selections, and I'm yet to be convinced that he's the right guy, but we'll see what shape we're in after this block of games.

  • Bit misleading BBC. Main page you have Eddie Jones and Pivac as the picture, with the caption 'Wales are miles behind England - Jones', only for it to be Gwyn Jones... Clickbait if I ever saw it and disappointing.

  • All on the day these games. Wales really need to look at the next generation now.
    England have unbelievable depth and quality but they need to get selection bang on.

    • Imo replied:
      agree, now is the time to build for the future with a new playing style. Better to get beaten by England in a meaningless tournament rather than in the 2 years before next RWC. It will be good experience for the next generation.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured