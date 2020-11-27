Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol beat Worcester 36-13 when the sides last met on 4 September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Back row Nathan Hughes makes his first start of the season for Bristol Bears after recovering from a knee injury as they host Worcester on Saturday.

Wales youngster Ioan Lloyd starts at full-back after making his senior international debut on 21 November.

Academy products Ted Hill and Andrew Kitchener will make their 50th Worcester appearances at Ashton Gate.

Warriors' two changes see loose-head prop Callum Black and flanker Matt Kvesic both come in to start.

The hosts remain without Charles Piutau (achilles), while Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Max Malins, Callum Sheedy and Semi Radradra are all away on international duty.

The Bears lost 23-20 at Wasps in their opening game last Sunday, while Warriors opened their campaign with an 11-10 home victory over London Irish the previous day.

Bristol XV: Lloyd; Adeolokun, O'Conor, S Piutau (c), Purdy; Bedlow, Randall; Thomas, Byrne, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Hawkins, Heenan, Uren, Eden, Leiua.

Worcester XV: Nanai; Howe, Morris, Venter, David; Searle, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill (c), Kvesic, Mama.

Replacements: Cutting, Waller, Palframan, Merrick, Batley, Simpson, Shillcock, Beck.