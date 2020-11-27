It is just seven weeks since Exeter beat Bath 35-6 in the 2019-20 Premiership play-off semi-final at Sandy Park

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 28 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Exeter are able to call on Scotland's Sam Skinner and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne after their game with Fiji was called off.

Skinner starts at lock in place of Will Witty while Ben Moon's selection at prop is the only other starting change with Hidalgo-Clyne on the bench.

Bath make four changes from the side that lost to Newcastle last week.

Beno Obano and Tom Dunn start in the front row, captain Charlie Ewels is back at lock and Josh Bayliss comes in for his 50th appearance at flanker.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Anybody who came and watched the [play-off] semi-final [against Bath in October] here will know how tight that game was at half-time. Yes, we managed to pull away a little bit later on, but only because of how hard we worked in the first 40 to 60 minutes.

"That's the challenge, the challenge is being prepared to work that hard because if you're not prepared to work that hard the game will be in the balance right to the last minute, so we've got a huge challenge on our hands.

"We've got a bit of a wounded team coming up, their pride's probably been a bit dented, they've probably had a very honest training week.

"We had a decent win away from home, but anyone who saw that game will know that it broke up in the last quarter for us after again working very hard and we've got to be prepared to do that again."

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"The important thing we need to do is show that actually we do have an understanding about what makes us tick as a team, we do have an understanding of what it takes to win in this league.

"Exeter's a great place to go and do it - double champions and the best team in Europe and that's a challenge that these guys relish.

"We're looking forward to going down there and taking them on.

"It's a huge challenge and it's one that will test us, but ultimately these guys want that, they're professionals who want to be tested at the very top level and this is the best place to do that."

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Maunder, Moon, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Armand, Skinner, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Hepburn, Street, Witty, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, Walsh, Hendrickson

Bath: de Glanville; McConnochie, Redpath, Matavesi, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Thomas, McNally, Ewels (capt), Williams, Bayliss, Mercer

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Reid, Chudley, Clark, Rokoduguni