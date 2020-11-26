Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dean Richards and Steve Diamond are the two of the longest-serving bosses in the Premiership - only Exeter's Rob Baxter has been in post longer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 27 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Newcastle select the same starting side that beat Bath on their return to the Premiership last week.

It means former England duo Toby Flood and Luther Burrell continue their midfield partnership while lock Darren Barry comes in as a replacement.

Sale boss Steve Diamond makes one change from the team that earned a bonus-point win over Northampton.

James Phillips comes in at lock as Jean-Luc Du Preez switches to flanker with Jono Ross ruled out with illness.

In the absence of Ross, Ben Curry will captain the Sharks.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Burrell, Flood, Stevenson; Connon, Young (capt); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Collett, Graham

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Basham, Stuart, Hodgson, Lucock

Sale: James; Solomona, James, Janse van Rensburg, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Morozov, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, Phillips, J-L du Preez, Curry (capt), D du Preez

Replacements: Langdon, Rodd, Cooper-Woolley, Postlethwaite, Dugdale, Cliff, R du Preez, Yarde

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).