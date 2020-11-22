Wales centre Nick Tompkins has won seven caps including the Six Nations defeat by England in March 2020

Centre Nick Tompkins believes something positive is coming from Wales ahead of the Autumn Nations match against England in Llanelli.

Tompkins was part of the Wales side that ended their six-match losing run with an 18-0 win over Georgia.

Six Nations champions England arrive at Parc y Scarlets next Saturday after defeating Ireland 18-7.

"I do believe there is something coming, we need to believe that and keep working hard," said Tompkins.

"It's tough to hear outside noise, but people are entitled to it because of the results. I think for us, if we clean up some of our errors, and discipline, mistakes, you do make games tighter and those scorelines look more favourable to us.

"We need to believe that and keep working hard. If we can put it out next weekend, and get a performance we need to and we deserve, that'll be brilliant."

Tompkins is on a season loan at Dragons from Saracens and knows the qualities of England players like Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and the Vunipola brothers from his parent club.

"To watch those guys bringing it in training just like they do in games, there is no drop-off," said Tompkins.

"That's what makes some of them the world's best players. That's a credit to them as they bring it day-in, day-out. Their competitiveness on the pitch is just as much on the training pitch. That's what makes them so good.

"It would be silly to say we don't have to rise against England. We know what's coming, we've faced them before. Personally I know a lot of their boys. They always come with it - their competitiveness you don't need to talk about, especially with their captain Faz (Owen Farrell).

"We're going to have to keep fronting up, like we did against a good Georgian pack who have proved themselves against other teams brilliantly."

Tompkins and Johnny Williams are battling Owen Watkin for centre spots against England as British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies is set to miss the match through a knee injury.

Williams was impressive on his debut at inside centre, with a series of powerful short bursts.

"He's good, isn't he?" said Tompkins.

"You tell him to run at something and he goes at 100mph. Brilliant. He's awesome to play with. He's young, spirited and works hard.

"What more could you ask for? He fronts up as well. That for me is class to play outside him. He opens up space for you. He's doing well, working hard, doing everything he needs to push the guys ahead of him."