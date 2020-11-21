Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The game was played before an 11,749 Covid-restricted crowd at the McDonald Jones Stadium

Tri-Nations Series, Newcastle Australia (9) 15 Pens: Hodge 5 Argentina (6) 15 Pens: Sanchez 5

Argentina followed their first victory over New Zealand with a tryless draw against Australia in the Tri-Nations Series in Newcastle, New South Wales.

Australia established a nine-point lead just before the hour thanks to five penalties from fly-half Reece Hodge.

But Nicolas Sanchez landed three quick penalties in damp conditions, the last two from 45 metres into a head wind.

All three teams have six points before next week's penultimate game, when Argentina take on the All Blacks.

Hodge missed a penalty two minutes from time which would have secured the win for the Wallabies, who had two tries called back by the TMO before the break.

The first saw centre Jordan Petaia fractionally find the touchline with his toe as he acrobatically grounded and the second was for a forward pass.