England 18-7 Ireland: Jonny May stars in emphatic and entertaining victory for hosts

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Jonny May scores England's first try v Ireland
Jonny May has now scored 31 tries for England
Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland
England: (12) 18
Tries: May 2; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell
Ireland: (0) 7
Try: Stockdale; Con: Burns

Wing Jonny May scored a superb solo try as England claimed an emphatic and entertaining Autumn Nations Cup victory against Ireland at Twickenham.

May crossed twice as the hosts dominated the first half and the second try, covering most of the pitch as he chased his kick, was one of his finest.

The hosts retained control after the break with two Owen Farrell penalties.

Unwilling to let May take all the plaudits, Jacob Stockdale chased a kick to give Ireland their only try.

England are now top of their group and in pole position to compete for the title on finals weekend.

Eddie Jones' side travel to Wales for their final group game next Saturday, while Ireland host Georgia on the Sunday.

Italy, Scotland, Fiji and France feature in Group B, but Fiji have been unable to complete any of their matches because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

The winners of each of the two groups will face each other on 5 or 6 December to decide an overall champion.

England's backs light up Twickenham

England head coach Jones made sure to stress before the match that his side were facing their toughest challenge since the return of international rugby in October.

With England's past two Tests coming against Georgia and Italy, it was not as controversial a statement as those that would come later in the week.

Jones jokingly referred to Ireland as the "United Nations", referencing the five southern hemisphere-born players in their starting line-up, and questioned prop Andrew Porter's scrummaging technique.

Ireland did not look as fired up by the opposition coach's comments as they might have been and were overshadowed by England's electric backs.

Hooker Jamie George had claimed a hat-trick from mauls in their 40-0 win against Georgia, but England's attacking intentions this week were clear as Ben Youngs took a quick penalty from a position that could have seen Farrell claim an easy three points.

The captain got his reward shortly after as his cross-field kick fell for May, who leaped into the south-west London sky to beat Hugo Keenan and cross in the right corner.

It was the wing's 30th England try but his crowning moment came minutes later with a score that is sure to make Twickenham highlights reels for years to come.

May danced around Irish defenders on his own 22 then chased his own kick, beating Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and another tap with his foot allowed him to cover the final 10 metres and score.

Keith Earls was reluctant for May to be the only wing in the spotlight and scythed past Elliot Daly to get his side to within five metres.

The visitors were promptly penalised at the breakdown and went in scoreless at half-time.

LINE-UPS

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.

  • Well played England to a man impressive, we know we can bully teams now need a bit more in attack not sure the three quarters have the right balance

  • Stepped up a gear from last week and looked much sharper. Defence was immense, hammered Ireland back on virtually every occasion and made them look fairly ordinary. Also seemed to be looking to move ball through the hands more and better overall balance between kick and pass although appreciate horses for courses. Very much looking forward to the next game!!

  • Brutal, clinical and ruthless.
    Curry and Underhill were incredible...arguably best two flankers in world rugby at moment.
    England seem to prefer to play without the ball...and with that defence who can blame them.
    But one day we may have to chase a game and what happens then. We need to be better at Plan B.
    Turnover ball needs to used better.
    Daly is no 15. Either wing or 13.
    Bring on Wales.

  • Not an England fan but have to say May's try was outstanding, highlight of the game, Ireland looked short of ideas and energy

  • Highlight for me? England’s 2nd half defence. Brutal.

  • Those calling for Sam Simmonds should look at what happened to Doris today. He is a good player but was regularly smashed backwards by the England pack.

    Simmonds was outstanding on Friday night, but I still dont think he is big enough to play #8 at test level.

  • Ireland are to slow against the top sides and no plan B, England could have upped the game if needed but didn’t need to, Ireland need pace but it’s not in Irish genes so let’s pinch some more foreigners 👍🏻

  • Good performance and May took both tries well obviously the second so lads put in a performance and got the result.

    Ireland lads lost out on those vital positions to get back and the relentless Defence work of England did the job.

    Enjoyed the game and results all gone well today for England for the Men and the Ladies v France too.

  • England absolutely dominant and Ireland were undone by missed lineouts in key positions. 5 metres out and chance to go 7-5 up but instead go 12-0 down!? World rugby needs to have a look at offsides too. Both teams were offside constantly, ruins the game when first receiver is being tackled almost before he gets the ball, but it's out down as 'aggressive defence'

  • Plan A was clearly to get in some real tackling practice, whilst coming away with win. Will be glad to see the back of Healey and O'Mahoney.

  • I don’t quite agree with all the plaudits here
    Should be so much more to offer from all England with all we have at our disposal.
    We just kick kick and more kicking, look what SA did to us in the WC final
    Elliot Daly for one, is he ever going to pass though hands, and if does go into the tackle with ball in hand it’s always turnover time
    2 much ball given up in opposing 22 in a lot of games

  • Top win. Clinical and dominant in all aspects. Pack were excellent (still think there is an Exeter 8 who should be playing though!) May is absolute class but do not know why Thorley isn't also playing. Looks like Glos missed May at Welford Road as well.

  • Engl-ishy comfortably, but the Englishy beef that emoji is was the difference. Plus one trick eddie got to the ref again, as for Keenan competing in the air he made the keystone cops look professional.

  • Impressive defence and physicality, but where's the attack? England at 12-0 should have run away with it, but they keep kicking it away. Thought Underhill was immense and showed why Willis has still got his work cut out to break in to the team.

  • Jones is forging a strong defensive unit, something England have not had in a long time. Game plan was obvious, as it was against Georgia.

    Match them up and create that "don't want to lose a breakdown" attitude that has been missing in England colours the last decade.

    Irelands try was sumptuous and it had to be. 75mins to NIL score Ireland is mightily impressive

  • Brilliant from England.
    A defensive masterclass.
    Only ever one team in it.
    SWING LOW !!

  • Incredible defensive effort, Launchbury and Itoje outstanding. Fair play to Ireland,
    never gave up and deserved something at the end.

  • England and a France are clearly a league above their respective group rivals.

  • England battered Ireland, immense tackling display but what the hell were Ireland trying to do ?

    Literally running into a brick wall, brave not to take any kicks at the posts (5 I think), that’s 15 points turned down..

    Well done England, especially Johnny May, he brightened the game up and deserved a brace today

  • Rest of the world are rebuilding for 2023, England are peaking 3 years too early🤦‍♂️

