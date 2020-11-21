Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonny May has now scored 31 tries for England

Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland England: (12) 18 Tries: May 2; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell Ireland: (0) 7 Try: Stockdale; Con: Burns

Wing Jonny May scored a superb solo try as England claimed an emphatic and entertaining Autumn Nations Cup victory against Ireland at Twickenham.

May crossed twice as the hosts dominated the first half and the second try, covering most of the pitch as he chased his kick, was one of his finest.

The hosts retained control after the break with two Owen Farrell penalties.

Unwilling to let May take all the plaudits, Jacob Stockdale chased a kick to give Ireland their only try.

England are now top of their group and in pole position to compete for the title on finals weekend.

Eddie Jones' side travel to Wales for their final group game next Saturday, while Ireland host Georgia on the Sunday.

Italy, Scotland, Fiji and France feature in Group B, but Fiji have been unable to complete any of their matches because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

The winners of each of the two groups will face each other on 5 or 6 December to decide an overall champion.

England's backs light up Twickenham

England head coach Jones made sure to stress before the match that his side were facing their toughest challenge since the return of international rugby in October.

With England's past two Tests coming against Georgia and Italy, it was not as controversial a statement as those that would come later in the week.

Jones jokingly referred to Ireland as the "United Nations", referencing the five southern hemisphere-born players in their starting line-up, and questioned prop Andrew Porter's scrummaging technique.

Ireland did not look as fired up by the opposition coach's comments as they might have been and were overshadowed by England's electric backs.

Hooker Jamie George had claimed a hat-trick from mauls in their 40-0 win against Georgia, but England's attacking intentions this week were clear as Ben Youngs took a quick penalty from a position that could have seen Farrell claim an easy three points.

The captain got his reward shortly after as his cross-field kick fell for May, who leaped into the south-west London sky to beat Hugo Keenan and cross in the right corner.

It was the wing's 30th England try but his crowning moment came minutes later with a score that is sure to make Twickenham highlights reels for years to come.

May danced around Irish defenders on his own 22 then chased his own kick, beating Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and another tap with his foot allowed him to cover the final 10 metres and score.

Keith Earls was reluctant for May to be the only wing in the spotlight and scythed past Elliot Daly to get his side to within five metres.

The visitors were promptly penalised at the breakdown and went in scoreless at half-time.

More to follow.

LINE-UPS

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.