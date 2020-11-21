England 18-7 Ireland: Jonny May stars in emphatic and entertaining victory for hosts
|Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland
|England: (12) 18
|Tries: May 2; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell
|Ireland: (0) 7
|Try: Stockdale; Con: Burns
Wing Jonny May scored a superb solo try as England claimed an emphatic and entertaining Autumn Nations Cup victory against Ireland at Twickenham.
May crossed twice as the hosts dominated the first half and the second try, covering most of the pitch as he chased his kick, was one of his finest.
The hosts retained control after the break with two Owen Farrell penalties.
Unwilling to let May take all the plaudits, Jacob Stockdale chased a kick to give Ireland their only try.
England are now top of their group and in pole position to compete for the title on finals weekend.
Eddie Jones' side travel to Wales for their final group game next Saturday, while Ireland host Georgia on the Sunday.
Italy, Scotland, Fiji and France feature in Group B, but Fiji have been unable to complete any of their matches because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.
The winners of each of the two groups will face each other on 5 or 6 December to decide an overall champion.
England's backs light up Twickenham
England head coach Jones made sure to stress before the match that his side were facing their toughest challenge since the return of international rugby in October.
With England's past two Tests coming against Georgia and Italy, it was not as controversial a statement as those that would come later in the week.
Jones jokingly referred to Ireland as the "United Nations", referencing the five southern hemisphere-born players in their starting line-up, and questioned prop Andrew Porter's scrummaging technique.
Ireland did not look as fired up by the opposition coach's comments as they might have been and were overshadowed by England's electric backs.
Hooker Jamie George had claimed a hat-trick from mauls in their 40-0 win against Georgia, but England's attacking intentions this week were clear as Ben Youngs took a quick penalty from a position that could have seen Farrell claim an easy three points.
The captain got his reward shortly after as his cross-field kick fell for May, who leaped into the south-west London sky to beat Hugo Keenan and cross in the right corner.
It was the wing's 30th England try but his crowning moment came minutes later with a score that is sure to make Twickenham highlights reels for years to come.
May danced around Irish defenders on his own 22 then chased his own kick, beating Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and another tap with his foot allowed him to cover the final 10 metres and score.
Keith Earls was reluctant for May to be the only wing in the spotlight and scythed past Elliot Daly to get his side to within five metres.
The visitors were promptly penalised at the breakdown and went in scoreless at half-time.
LINE-UPS
England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Launchbury; Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.
Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.
Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.
Curry and Underhill were incredible...arguably best two flankers in world rugby at moment.
England seem to prefer to play without the ball...and with that defence who can blame them.
But one day we may have to chase a game and what happens then. We need to be better at Plan B.
Turnover ball needs to used better.
Daly is no 15. Either wing or 13.
Bring on Wales.
Simmonds was outstanding on Friday night, but I still dont think he is big enough to play #8 at test level.
Ireland lads lost out on those vital positions to get back and the relentless Defence work of England did the job.
Enjoyed the game and results all gone well today for England for the Men and the Ladies v France too.
Should be so much more to offer from all England with all we have at our disposal.
We just kick kick and more kicking, look what SA did to us in the WC final
Elliot Daly for one, is he ever going to pass though hands, and if does go into the tackle with ball in hand it’s always turnover time
2 much ball given up in opposing 22 in a lot of games
Match them up and create that "don't want to lose a breakdown" attitude that has been missing in England colours the last decade.
Irelands try was sumptuous and it had to be. 75mins to NIL score Ireland is mightily impressive
A defensive masterclass.
Only ever one team in it.
SWING LOW !!
never gave up and deserved something at the end.
Literally running into a brick wall, brave not to take any kicks at the posts (5 I think), that’s 15 points turned down..
Well done England, especially Johnny May, he brightened the game up and deserved a brace today