England v France England: (5) 25 Tries: Harrison, Davies, Cleall, Kildunne; Pen: Scarratt Con: Scarratt France: (15) 23 Tries: Gros, Banet 2; Pens: Drouin 2; Con: Drouin Highlights: On the BBC Sport website and app.

Emily Scarratt's penalty gave England victory over France with the last kick of the game in a breathless encounter at Twickenham.

The Red Roses, who beat their World Cup pool opponents last week, trailed by one point as the clock went red.

A ferocious France dominated the first 60 minutes, until England emptied their bench and World Player of the Year Scarratt took to the field.

Late tries from Poppy Cleall and Ellie Kildunne helped turn the tide.

England had claimed a comfortable win against France in Grenoble, leading to questions over whether they needed tougher opponents in preparation for the 2021 World Cup.

But a different French side turned up at Twickenham and until the final 10 minutes it looked as if they would win in England for the first time since 2015.

Zoe Harrison crossed first for the hosts but Caroline Drouin's penalty, five points for Emmeline Gros and a sensational Cyrielle Banet score gave France a 10-point lead at half-time.

After the break, Lark Davies and Cleall scored in mauls either side of a second try for Banet to bring England to within eight points.

Then Kildunne somehow found a way through a tangle of French defenders to cross, before star player Scarratt further cemented her place in England's history books with the late kick.

More to follow.

LINE-UPS

England: Kildunne; MacDonald, Tuima, Harrison, Dow; Daley-Mclean (capt), Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Brown, Ward, Talling, Millar-Mills, Matthews, Cleall.

Replacements: Cokayne, Perry, Keates, Beckett, Packer, Hunt, Rowland, Scarratt.

France: Izar; Banet, Pignot, Ulutule, Bertrand; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Bernadou, Ferer, N'Diaye, Mayans, Hermet (capt), Gros.

Replacements: Touye, Traore, Joyeux, Diallo, Menager, Bourdon, Peyronnet, Tremouliere.