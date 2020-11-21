Marcell Coetzee has scored eight tries in five Pro14 appearances this season

Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets Date: Sunday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Dan McFarland has made six changes to his undefeated Ulster side for the visit of Scarlets on Sunday.

Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle are restored to the wins while Sean Reidy and Matty Rea will join the Pro14's top try-scorer Marcell Coetzee in the back row.

Scarlets second-row Morgan Jones is unavailable because he has been identified as a close Covid-19 contact and under public health protocols is currently isolating, with Danny Drake coming in at lock as one of two changes from the team that beat Connacht.

With six wins from six, Ulster return to Belfast and will take on Scarlets iin front of 1,000 fans before elite sport in Northern Ireland goes behind closed doors for two weeks from Friday 27 November.

After a solid outing against Zebre, Bill Johnston is again selected at fly-half with John Cooney returning to the number nine jersey.

Kieran Treadwell comes into the back row to partner Alan O'Connor, who will captain the province.

With Johnny McNicholl called up into the Wales squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, Angus O'Brien is handed the full-back role.

There are a couple of changes on the bench with Jac Price and Sam Costelow coming into the match-day squad.

'Good vibe' in Scarlets camp

Scarlets forwards coach Richard Kelly said: "Last week's win against Connacht and the intent we showed in that game set us up for a good week and there has been a good vibe in the camp.

"We now have two of the best sides in the competition (Ulster and Leinster) in the next two weeks but we are looking at that as an exciting opportunity. We know what talent we have got in the side and the reason everyone is involved at this level is that you want to play against the best. It's an exciting couple of weeks for us.

"You look at Ulster's performances over the last six weeks there are threats all around the field. It's something we have been positive about this week, going there and really challenging ourselves."

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle; Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Eric O'Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore; Alan O'Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Tom O'Toole, Dave O'Connor, Jordi Murphy, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Craig Gilroy.

Scarlets: Angus O'Brien; Ryan Conbeer, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Taylor Davies, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Danny Drake, Ed Kennedy, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements:Daf Hughes, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Jac Price, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Sam Costelow, Tyler Morgan.