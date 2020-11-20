Autumn Nations Cup: Scotland v France - Townsend makes changes

Sean Maitland scored two tries in Scotland's Six Nations win against France in February, and returns to the bench
Autumn Nations Cup Pool B: Scotland v France
Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday 22 November Kick-off: 15:30 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, follow text updates on the BBC Sport website

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the Scotland team for the Autumn Nations Cup Pool B decider against France on Sunday.

Blair Kinghorn is the only change in the back-line as he replaces Darcy Graham on the wing.

Jamie Ritchie passed the return-to-play protocols after a head injury against Italy and starts in the back row.

He is joined there by Matt Fagerson, who replaces Blade Thomson at number eight having recovered from injury.

Fraser Brown is also back after a head knock and replaces Stuart McInally at hooker to form a new front row alongside Glasgow prop Oli Kebble and Simon Berghan of Edinburgh, with Rory Sutherland ruled out with an ankle problem.

Prop Jamie Bhatti makes his matchday return for the first time since last summer as he is named among the substitutes.

Wing Sean Maitland also returns having been omitted from the squad after a Covid-19 protocol breach while with the Barbarians.

Maitland's Saracens team-mate Duncan Taylor is back for the first time since last year's World Cup and is on the bench.

Duncan Weir continues at fly-half in the absence of injured duo Finn Russell and Adam Hastings.

After their final match with Fiji was called off earlier on Friday, a win for Scotland against France at Murrayfield would in all probability secure top spot in Pool B after they beat Italy 28-17 in their opener last week.

Although the outcome of the cancelled clash with Fiji is yet to be determined, France and Italy were both awarded 28-0 victories in the same circumstances.

Townsend's side are aiming for a sixth consecutive Test win for only the third time ever, and the first since 1990.

No Ntamack for France

France have travelled to Edinburgh without star fly-half Romain Ntamack, who is missing with a thigh injury.

Bordeaux's Matthieu Jalibert, 22, will make just his second start in his place in one of eight changes made by coach Fabien Galthie.

Thomas Ramos returns at full-back for the injured Anthony Bouthier and Gael Fickou moves to centre to make way for Teddy Thomas on the wing.

France are looking to end a run of four successive defeats at Murrayfield, having lost 28-17 in the Six Nations in March. Their last win in Edinburgh was in 2014.

The teams

Scotland: Hogg (c); Kinghorn, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Weir, Price; Kebble, Brown, Berghan; Cummings, Gray; Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Thomson, Hidalgo-Clyne, Taylor, Maitland.

France: Ramos; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Rattez; Jalibert, Dupont; Gros, Chat, Bamba, Le Roux, Taofifenua, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Alldritt

Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Haouas, Willemse, Woki, Couilloud, Carbonel, Vincent

17 comments

  • Yes, not too bad a selection as long as Brown gets his aim right and his aggression is controlled and doesn't give any stupid penalties away

  • Something of an acid test coming here...

    Irish and welsh rebuilding to an extent whereas we should be significantly further down that track.....but this game will provide a clear indication on where we are given no crowd and very close to France 1st xv.

  • I see Ritchie's sparring partner is on the bench for France. Looking forward to the rematch.

  • Good to see Fraser Brown back at hooker. At least we'll match France in the penalty count. Looking forward to watching Weir unleashing the backs, oh! sorry forgot, he's not good enough to do that. Apart from those two, a decent selection. Would like to see Matt Fagerson stay injury free, he's one of our best ball carriers. Would also like to see Skinner getting more game time. France by 15 or more

  • How is this a decider - if France win and Italy beat France it is a three way contest still

    • Harley replied:
      The same way that England v Ireland is considered the decider in group A. Huge if for either Wales or Italy to win their week 3 game

  • After the effective withdrawal of Fiji this is a damp squib of a group

  • Come on you Scots! Chiefs representing so, as an English man, come on Scotland.

    Well, that felt odd 🙂

    • EwanMacRae replied:
      At the RWC Scotland V Wallabies at Twickers crowd estimated 25,000 scots 15,000 ozzies and the rest english. Harlequin pal noted but - THANKS to English support for scotsland ...he had neverheard a Twickers crowd rock so much. As a scot , upset by Joubert denying us a just victory, , I shall never forget feeling England really did support us.
      THANK YOU!

  • Understandable changes made by Townsend. I'd maybe have stated Maitland, but I guess he's not as match-fit as Kinghorn. Great to see Taylor back, but I have question what Jones has done wrong. I guess he doesn't fit in with Townsend's plans. My worry is Kebble, he's bit of penalty machine, so hope the Scottish scrum is strong enough. A real shame about Fiji; hoping all players affected get better.

  • Whoop de do we're actually allowed a HYS! Guess the back-up 10 plan is Hogg with Maitland coming onto Kinghorn's wing. Inclusion of Taylor and Maitland says the main thing here is to get a result and not to give youngsters experience.#asone

  • Interesting choices - really glad to see Taylor back - our centres have looked poor in attack - dropping both Duhan and Graham very odd and surely against France the front row needs Nel

    • Rodb replied:
      Sorry should have said Fagerson

