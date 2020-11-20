Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett led his side to last season's Premiership final

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 21 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC local radio and online

Wasps and Bristol Bears start the 2020-21 Premiership campaign with a repeat of last season's semi-final - won by Wasps at the Ricoh Arena in October.

The hosts are without Joe Launchbury, Dan Robson, Will Rowlands and Matteo Minozzi because of international duty.

Bristol are also missing several internationals including Semi Radradra, Kyle Sinckler and Callum Sheedy.

And Nathan Hughes (knee) and Charles Piutau (Achilles) are among the names on a lengthy list of injured absentees.

Wasps were 47-24 winners when the two sides met previously, before going on to lose to Exeter in the final.

Lee Blackett's side have won all their past 10 league meetings with Bristol.

Wasps: Sopoaga; Kibirige, De Jongh, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Vellacott; McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Cardall, Gaskell, Willis, Young (c), Shields

Replacements: Cruse, West, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Barbeary, Willis, Wolstenholme, Odogwu

Bristol Bears: O'Conor; Adeolokun, Leiua, S Piutau (c), Purdy; Bedlow, Randall; Thomas, Byrne, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Thomas, Heenan.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Armstrong, Hawkins, Dun, Kessell, Wilstead, Fricker.