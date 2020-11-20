Flanker Ted Hill was appointed Worcester's youngest ever club-captain in June

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors captain Ted Hill is available for their season opener after being released from England duty.

Lock George Merrick has been named among their replacements after joining from French side Clermont Auvergne.

London Irish will be captained by number eight Matt Rogerson in his 50th appearance for the club.

Former Gloucester player Billy Meakes will make his debut in the centres after joining the Exiles on a short-term deal last month.

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It's the same challenge for everyone starting this new season so soon after the last one finished and it's going to be a level playing field.

"We've just got to accept it, deal with it as best as we can and try our best to win as many games as we can.

"London Irish are a tough, physical side with some very experienced half-backs so it will be a very tough game.

"It's nice to be at home first game up, but it's not 'home' in the real sense without the crowds, but there will be some familiarity in dealing with the systems and routines we now face."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Sport:

"It's been fairly focused in terms of training only having around four weeks to prepare between seasons.

"It was certainly a challenge having to restart last season after something like 19 players left the club during lockdown.

"But despite only winning one of those nine matches back, a lot of players got chances to come through and play games that they may not normally have had.

"We have to learn the lessons of how Worcester got the better of us a few weeks ago. It's too early to say if this match will have a bearing on the entire season.

"They'll be a lot of unknowns going forward and you can't second-guess games or try and predict where you might be as some unexpected knocks and suspensions will come along."

Worcester: Nanai, Howe, Morris, Venter, David, Searle, Hougaard, Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Batley, Hill, Mama.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, Merrick, Kvesic, Simpson, Shillcock, Beck.

London Irish: Homer, Loader, Rona, Meakes, Hassell-Collins, Jackson, Meehan, Elrington, Matu'u, Kepu, Nott, Mahu, Donnell, O'Brien, Rogerson.

Replacements: Creevy, Dell, Hoskins, Munga, Cowan, Phipps, Brophy Clews, Parton.