Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams has won 20 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2018

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams will return from shoulder surgery for Cardiff Blues' Pro14 trip to Leinster on Sunday, 22 November.

The 25-year-old has been out since suffering the injury during August's Pro14 defeat at Scarlets.

"Tomos is available and will be back," said Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"He's got a good rugby brain and game instinct so we're looking forward to seeing that come out on the weekend."

Meanwhile, flanker Olly Robinson will miss the trip to Dublin after injuring his shoulder in the win over Benetton.

However, the injury is not as bad as feared after a scan revealed no major damage, with the player hopeful of returning for the league game against Glasgow on 29 November.

Fellow back-rower Will Boyde will undergo cheekbone surgery next week and will aim to return ahead of the European Challenge Cup match at Newcastle on 11 December.