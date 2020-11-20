Premiership: Bath v Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle centre Luther Burrell
England international Luther Burrell returns to rugby union after leaving Warrington Wolves in September
Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 21 November Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath begin their Premiership campaign against promoted Newcastle with Josh McNally skippering the hosts - who will be aiming for a top-four finish again.

Joe Cokanasiga starts on the wing after being released from England duty.

Newcastle have not played a competitive fixture since March and hand a debut at centre to Luther Burrell, while Michael Young is captain against his old club.

Marco Fuser also makes a first start for Falcons at lock with flanker Connor Collett set for a Premiership debut.

Bath also have Charlie Ewels available on the bench after the lock was also released from Eddie Jones' England squad to face Ireland.

Bath: De Glanville; McConnochie, Redpath, Josh Matavesi, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Spencer; Boyce Walker, Thomas, McNally (capt), Spencer, Williams, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Schoeman, Judge, Ewels, Bayliss, Chudley, Clark, Rokoduguni.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Burrell, Flood, Stevenson; Connon, Young (capt); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Collett, Graham.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Farrar, Basham, Stuart, Hodgson, Lucock.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).

