Will Edwards made his England Sevens debut in the semi-final of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver in 2017

Premiership club Harlequins have signed former England Sevens player Will Edwards on a three-month contract.

The 25-year-old, who had been on trial during pre-season, will provide depth at fly-half alongside Marcus Smith, Brett Herron and James Lang.

Edwards previously spent time in Saracens' youth set-up, has appeared for Loughborough Students and first featured for England Sevens in 2017.

He has been included in Harlequins' squad for the European Champions Cup.

"With Brett requiring a tidy-up on his knee and James away with Scotland we are left vulnerable at fly-half," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website. external-link

"We are looking forward to seeing if Will can translate his Sevens form and ability into the 15s game."

Harlequins begin the 2020-21 Premiership campaign at home against defending champions Exeter Chiefs on Friday (19:45 GMT).