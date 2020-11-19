Will Edwards: Harlequins sign England Sevens player on short-term deal
Premiership club Harlequins have signed former England Sevens player Will Edwards on a three-month contract.
The 25-year-old, who had been on trial during pre-season, will provide depth at fly-half alongside Marcus Smith, Brett Herron and James Lang.
Edwards previously spent time in Saracens' youth set-up, has appeared for Loughborough Students and first featured for England Sevens in 2017.
He has been included in Harlequins' squad for the European Champions Cup.
"With Brett requiring a tidy-up on his knee and James away with Scotland we are left vulnerable at fly-half," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.
"We are looking forward to seeing if Will can translate his Sevens form and ability into the 15s game."
Harlequins begin the 2020-21 Premiership campaign at home against defending champions Exeter Chiefs on Friday (19:45 GMT).