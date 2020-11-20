Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Boyd won the Super Rugby title with Hurricanes in 2016 before joining Northampton two years later

Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The New Zealander, 62, joined in August 2018 from Super Rugby side Hurricanes, leading Saints to fourth and eighth-placed finishes in the Premiership.

He led them to a Champions Cup quarter-final last season but they ended the league campaign with 14 defeats.

"After the progress and success of my first year, for me unfortunately last season was unacceptable," he said. external-link

"But I have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far at Saints, and I am determined to help this group of players and management staff realise their individual and combined potential."

In his first season in charge, Saints reached the Premiership play-offs where they were beaten by Exeter and won the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Their form then nosedived after the 2019-20 campaign restarted in August, following the first coronavirus lockdown.

Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon said: "In his first two seasons at Franklin's Gardens, Chris has had a significant impact.

"I know he has not yet achieved the consistency of performance he is looking for, but he is bringing through a crop of players who we hope will guide Saints to success over the next decade, and we know this will come with time."