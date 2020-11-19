Exeter fly-half Joe Simmonds scored two tries at Harlequins in February

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 20 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Stephan Lewies captains Harlequins for the first time as they face an Exeter side who completed a domestic and European double just 27 days ago.

Luke Northmore comes in to partner Andre Esterhuizen in midfield with Joe Marchant on international duty.

Facundo Cordero replaces Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg at full-back for Exeter who have nine players either injured or away with their countries.

Don Armand teams up with Will Witty in a new-look second-row pairing.

With Jacques Vermeulen injured and Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill and Sam Skinner all on international duty, the Chiefs are thin on the ground at lock.

But there is good news for England supporters with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie fit enough to be on the bench after post-season knee surgery in a side which still has the Simmonds brothers, Ollie Devoto and Harry Williams available.

Quins could hand debuts to scrum-half Jack Stafford and back Tyrone Green if they are picked from the replacements bench.

The hosts have narrowly won their last two Premiership meetings with Exeter at the Twickenham Stoop while they also heavily beat a much-changed Chiefs side in the Premiership Cup in early February.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard told BBC Radio London:

"It's certainly a different start to a season, but not too much of a different experience in many ways as we're used to having internationals unavailable at this time of the year.

"It's great to play the double winners first. They're the best team in Europe and the best team in England and it's a great time to be playing them.

"We've been working incredibly hard on our own game since the restart, we're not quite there in terms of where we want to be, but we're evolving.

"It will be great to test how far we have come in that regard against the best and you've got to look forward to those sorts of challenges and see what you have to do to match their level."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Is it that big a challenge getting a team ready to play again that's just won two trophies? I'd say it'd be a much harder challenge trying to get them ready again if we'd lost both finals.

"I'm going to be optimistic about this and say we look like a group of guys who are ready to play again, and why shouldn't we be?

"They've done really well in this scenario up until now, which is a different one, we should have a confidence in how we play and how we're capable of playing and we should know how to go and win at Harlequins.

"We've won plenty of games of rugby in the last few years and we've won some trophies now so we should know how to win, so it's not going to be about a doubt on knowing how to win, it's just going to be how prepared we are to apply ourselves physically, that'll be the challenge."

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lewies (capt), Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt

Replacements: Musk, Els, Kerrod, Young, White, Stafford, Tapuai, Green

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Witty, Armand, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Street, Price, Capstick, Townsend, Skinner, Hendrickson