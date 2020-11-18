England v Ireland: Returning fly-half George Ford on the bench

George Ford passes the ball
George Ford returns for England after an Achilles injury
Autumn Nations Cup: England v Ireland
Date: Saturday 21 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Ulster and online with live text commentary

England fly-half George Ford will start on the bench as he returns from injury in the side's second Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland, with captain Owen Farrell keeping the 10 shirt.

Head coach Eddie Jones has previously preferred Ford at 10 with Farrell at 12 when the pair are both fit.

In the back row, Jones returns to the World Cup pairing of flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.

Props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler are also back in the starting XV.

England's backline is unchanged from the 40-0 victory against Georgia last weekend, meaning centre Ollie Lawrence makes his second international start.

Maro Itoje, who started at flanker alongside debutant Jack Willis in England's Autumn Nations Cup opener, returns to the second row.

Exeter lock Jonny Hill is back on the bench after starting in the win against Italy which helped England become Six Nations champions.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Roux, Ryan (capt); Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Bealham, Henderson, Connors, Murray, B Burns, Stockdale.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • That's a tasty looking England 23. With the exception of Lawrence & Joseph thats a first choice 15 and shows that that Eddie is building strength in depth with so many good players not even in the 23
    A largely experimental Ireland will have to be on top the team and individual games to stay in the game
    Best of luck to both teams, but can only see this going one way Eng win by 15

  • With Youngs and Farrell, this England team is starting to resemble the England team of the late 80s. With Jeremy Guscott and Rory Underwood twiddling their thumbs for most of the game.

  • Looks a good team and subs/finishers. Still not convinced JJ is a wing but oh well.

    Right, no doubt usual suspects will tell us it's completely wrong selection and Ireland will thrash England and Itoje, Farrell, Genge, Sinkler will be sent off.

  • Who?

    • skirt land replied:
      Ireland

  • Good strong team with an impactful bench with Launchers in there for his maul D

  • Two good sides. This will be a test for England but I think they will pull clear in the last 20 mins. Lets hope the weather stays fair and we see a good game of rugby.
    Got a sneaky feeling Ireland's front row will fancy themselves against Mako and Sinks. Don't think England will have it all their own way.

    • Reef Break replied:
      Maybe but Mako’s scrummaging has come on leaps and bounds over the last 12M

  • Given the injuries that have hit Ireland, I would have liked to see Jones be a bit more aggressive with his selection. He's done 'a Gatland' and gone to tried and tested that will make me watch from an hour when Ford takes it to the line!! Until then, plenty of 'Gary Owens' from Farrell and Youngs..

  • Looks solid although the front row was really impressive first half against Georgia.
    I would have liked Willis on bench so that Curry could shift to 8 and we might see the frightening back row of Willis, Curry and Underhill.

    • the pope replied:
      Couldn’t agree more! Good post

  • Powerful Team that!

    SWING LOW

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Honestly why is it called the Autumn Nations Cup? It will finish in December which is actually the winter and in any case there are 8 teams.

    They should have called it 6 Nations 2: 8 Nations Boogaloo or something like that to get the kids interested. It's just a one time spin off

    • robbo02 replied:
      If you don’t like it then don’t watch it. I’m happy rugby is back on

  • Good examination of England's lineout. My preferred second row combo but no traditional lineout caller and POM in the Ireland side means that the ability of the 2 to play together from the start will be tested nicely.

  • Has Jones told Young and Farrell to use the quality backs outside them or are we in for another boring afternoon? Whether Jones likes it or not his salary is ultimately paid by the supporters when we can attend. Grunt and push is old hat.

    • the pope replied:
      You have a choice play with flair like the French and loose or play attritional rugby as is the English way and win.

  • That speaks of an attritional first half with Ford changing it up at 60 minutes.

    A fair enough tactic and probably necessary as Ford will be very rusty indeed!

    Should be a good game!

    • 4o7 replied:
      Yep, might be worth giving the first half a miss

  • I trust the HYS on the Scottish team announcement will happen as fast as this one.

    • Anglophone replied:
      Relentlessly whiny and on the lookout to take offence. Some things never change!

  • Think Genge and Stewart unlucky to be dropped to the bench

