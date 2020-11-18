Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George North has played 97 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales wing George North is in line to play for Ospreys against Benetton this Sunday in the Pro14 match in Swansea.

The 28-year-old played in his 100th international after coming on as a replacement against Ireland in the 32-9 defeat in Dublin in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup opener.

North is not expected to be included in the Wales side to face Georgia in Llanelli on Saturday.

The wing has not featured for Ospreys yet in the 2020-21 season.

The British and Irish Lion was sent off in his last appearance for the region in the 20-20 draw with Dragons in August for a dangerous tackle on Ashton Hewitt.