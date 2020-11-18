Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Botham takes on England U20s' Ben Earl at the 2017 Junior World Championship

Autumn Nations Cup: Wales v Georgia Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Sat, 21 Nov Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; live on S4C

Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham is set to make his Wales debut in the Autumn Nations Cup game with Georgia.

The grandson of cricket great Lord Botham was called up to the Wales squad on Monday, along with Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl, for Saturday's game.

Scarlets duo Johnny Williams and Kieran Hardy are in line for first caps at centre and scrum-half in Llanelli.

Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit are also set for first starts.

A much-changed side could see as many as 13 personnel starting changes from the team that lost 32-9 to Ireland last Friday, with flanker Justin Tipuric and Liam Williams the only survivors.

Tipuric is being lined up to captain the side in a back-row alongside Botham, whose father Liam also played for Cardiff Blues.

Williams could move to full-back, with McNicholl and Rees-Zammit on the wings, while centre Nick Tompkins will be hoping for a recall alongside Johnny Williams.

The team will officially be announced on Thursday. Wing George North, who celebrated 100 internationals against Ireland, is in line to been released to play for Ospreys this Sunday against Benetton in Swansea.

Wales have lost six successive game under Wayne Pivac, who took over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.