Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fiji are in a group with France, Scotland and Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup

Fiji's Autumn Nations Cup match against Italy on Saturday has been cancelled after coronavirus tests found 29 positive cases in the Fijian camp.

It comes after their opener against France, due to be played last Sunday, was also called off.

Tournament organisers say they "remain in constant contact with the Fijian squad to address the situation".

"The potential impact on Fiji's remaining matches is currently under review," they added.

Fiji are due to play Scotland in their third and final Pool B match on 28 November.

They are then scheduled to play against a team from Pool A in the final round of fixtures on 5 or 6 December.

England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia make up Pool A. The final round of games will pair off teams in the corresponding positions in each pool.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced France had been awarded a 28-0 victory for the cancelled opener.