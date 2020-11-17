Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Polledri was a try-scorer for Italy against England in the Six Nations last month

Gloucester have confirmed Jake Polledri will require knee surgery after being injured while playing for Italy.

Polledri, 24, returned to his club for further treatment and assessment after the injury against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

"He won't be back in action sadly for the next couple of months," Gloucester head coach George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"The full extent is still unclear but he will have to have some surgery."

Back row Polledri has won 19 caps for the Azzurri, but had to come off in the closing stages of his country's 28-17 defeat in Florence.

The Cherry and Whites begin their Premiership season at Leicester on Saturday having confirmed flanker Lewis Ludlow as their new club captain.

"Jake will be sorely missed," Ludlow said. "It's a blow to lose someone of his quality, but we wish him all the best in his recovery and know he'll come back hungry and strong."