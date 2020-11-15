Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sinoti Sinoti scored 23 tries in 110 appearances for Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons winger Sinoti Sinoti has left the club for personal reasons.

The 35-year-old Samoa international joined the club in December 2013 and made 110 appearances.

"I have given everything I could and every time I put that jersey on it was done with nothing but pride and passion," he told the club website. external-link

"I hope that whether or not you like my style of play I have left a good impression as a person, and that people respect me as a man."

His departure was announced just five days before Newcastle make their Premiership comeback with an away game at Bath (12:30 KO).

The Falcons were promoted via a "best playing record formula" after winning all 15 games before last season's Championship was ended because of coronavirus, having been relegated from the top flight in May 2019.