Sinoti Sinoti: Newcastle Falcons winger leaves for personal reasons
Newcastle Falcons winger Sinoti Sinoti has left the club for personal reasons.
The 35-year-old Samoa international joined the club in December 2013 and made 110 appearances.
"I have given everything I could and every time I put that jersey on it was done with nothing but pride and passion," he told the club website.
"I hope that whether or not you like my style of play I have left a good impression as a person, and that people respect me as a man."
His departure was announced just five days before Newcastle make their Premiership comeback with an away game at Bath (12:30 KO).
The Falcons were promoted via a "best playing record formula" after winning all 15 games before last season's Championship was ended because of coronavirus, having been relegated from the top flight in May 2019.